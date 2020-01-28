Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Nursing ankle issue
Doumbouya is probable for Wednesday's game against Brooklyn due to a left ankle sprain.
Doumbouya evidently picked up the injury sometime during Monday's matchup with Cleveland, though it doesn't appear as though he'll miss any time as a result. He should gain clearance to play closer to Wednesday's tip.
