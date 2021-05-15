Doumbouya is out for Friday's game against Denver due to personal reasons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
This is the first we've heard of Doumbouya dealing with a personal issue, as the forward posted 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 26 minutes during the Pistons' last game Tuedsay. Doumbouya should be considered questionable for Sunday's regular season finale against Miami.
