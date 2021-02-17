Doumbouya (concussion) is out Wednesday against the Bulls.
A concussion will cause Doumbouya to miss a third straight game Wednesday. Once he returns, he could be in line for more minutes with the news of Blake Griffin sitting out games until he's traded or bought out.
