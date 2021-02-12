Doumbouya won't play Friday against the Celtics due to a concussion.
The 20-year-old had six points (3-6 FG), six rebounds and one assists in 16 minutes Thursday against the Pacers, but he also suffered a concussion. Doumbouya will be unavailable until he clears the NBA's concussion protocols.
