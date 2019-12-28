Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Out with illness
Doumbouya won't play in Saturday's game against the Spurs due to an illness, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
The rookie fell sick at some point this past week and will miss Saturday's game. His absence won't have too much of an effect on the rotation, however, as Doumbouya's averaging just 3.7 minutes across six appearances this season.
