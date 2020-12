Doumbouya scored 23 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT) and added five rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 18 minutes of Sunday's 99-91 preseason win over New York.

The effort would have been just one point shy of a career high had it occurred during the regular season. After averaging just 6.4 points in his rookie year, the 2019 first-rounder has scored in the double-digits in each of the Pistons' two preseason contests so far.