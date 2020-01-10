Doumbouya scored eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), and added one rebound, one assist and one block in a loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday.

That breaks the streak of four-straight games in which Doumbouya reached double-digit points. After spending nearly the entire first half of the season watching from the sidelines and mixing it up with the G League, the rookie had become a hot flier pickup in many fantasy leagues before this stinker. The newly-turned 19-year old had been posting very usable numbers in the four games since the start of 2020. With Blake Griffin (knee surgery) set to potentially miss the remainder of the season, and the Pistons' playoff hopes dwindling, Doumbouya should be first in line for a sizable role over the second half of the season.