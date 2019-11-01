Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Practices in G League
Doumbouya (concussion) went through a practice in the G League on Friday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Doumbouya won't play during Friday's game against the Bulls, but it's possible he'll be made available for Saturday's matchup against the Nets. He has yet to make his NBA debut.
