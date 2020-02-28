Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Probable for Friday
Doumbouya is probable for Friday's game against the Suns due to left knee soreness.
Doumbouya is evidently dealing with some minor soreness, though it's not expected to force him to miss any time. Expect an update closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Back to bench•
-
Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Hands out career-high three dimes•
-
Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Starting Thursday•
-
Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Back to bench•
-
Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Endures brutal shooting night•
-
Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Moves into starting lineup Sunday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...