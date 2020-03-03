Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Probable for Wednesday
Doumbouya (leg) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Doumbouya previously dealt with soreness in his lower right leg, but he'll likely be available to play against Oklahoma City. The rookie is posting a meager 4.7 points per game in his last three games off the bench.
