Doumbouya (migraine) is probable for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
The sophomore forward has been out across the past two games due to the migraine, but it seems likely that he'll see the court Thursday. In March, he averaged 3.0 points and 1.2 rebounds in 10.6 minutes.
