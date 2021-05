Doumbouya compiled 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 22 minutes in Saturday's 118-104 loss to the Sixers.

Doumbouya entered Saturday's game with a five-game average of 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists, which is arguably the best run of the youngster's career. Depending on how Detroit's offseason moves shake out, the 20-year-old should be a key part of the team's youth rebuild for next season.