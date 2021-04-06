Doumbouya notched 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes off the bench in Monday's win over the Thunder.

Doumbouya made his return from a four-game absence and was one of seven Detroit players that scored in double digits in what was a dominant performance from the Pistons' offense, but expecting Doumbouya to deliver these scoring outputs on a regular basis is simply not realistic -- the 14 points were a season-high mark, but he has scored at least 10 points just four times all year long.