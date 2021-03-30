Doumbouya (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Portland, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Doumbouya is still dealing with a migraine, which means he is uncertain after missing Monday's game against Toronto. The 20-year-old's potential absence wouldn't have a significant impact on the rotation.
