Doumbouya is questionable for Monday's game against the Raptors due to a migraine.
The 20-year-old wasn't originally listed on the injury report, but his status for Monday's contest is now up in the air. Doumbouya has averaged 6.0 minutes over the past three games, so his availability is unlikely to have an affect on Detroit's rotations.
