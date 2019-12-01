Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Recalled from G League
The Pistons recalled Doumbouya from the G League on Sunday, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
The rookie is back with the Pistons once again after being demoted last Monday to the G League. Doumbouya has played in just one game with the Pistons so far this season.
