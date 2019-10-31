Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Remains out Friday
Doumbouya (concussion) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Bulls, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Doumbouya has reportedly cleared the league's concussion protocol, though he'll remain sidelined for at least one more game as the Pistons exercise caution with their first-round pick. It remains to be seen when he'll debut, though his next opportunity will come Saturday against the Nets.
