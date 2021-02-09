Doumbouya will come off the bench Tuesday against Brooklyn, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
The 20-year-old started Saturday and had four points and three rebounds in 24 minutes, and he'll move back to the bench with Blake Griffin (rest) retaking the court. Doumbouya should return to his usual reserve role for the Pistons.
