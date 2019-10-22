Doumbouya (concussion) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Doumbouya was diagnosed with a concussion after taking a hit to the head in practice this past weekend. With Blake Griffin (hamstring) also ruled out, the Pistons will be without at least a pair of frontcourt players Wednesday, but with Markieff Morris (back) questionable, they could find themselves real depleted at the position. Morris, if healthy, and Thon Maker could be in line for expanded roles as a result.