Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Ruled out for opener
Doumbouya (concussion) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Doumbouya was diagnosed with a concussion after taking a hit to the head in practice this past weekend. With Blake Griffin (hamstring) also ruled out, the Pistons will be without at least a pair of frontcourt players Wednesday, but with Markieff Morris (back) questionable, they could find themselves real depleted at the position. Morris, if healthy, and Thon Maker could be in line for expanded roles as a result.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...