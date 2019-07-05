Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Ruled out Friday
Doumbouya will not play in Friday's summer league opener due to a right hamstring strain, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
The Pistons are opening summer league against a Croatian club, so the rookie won't be missing out on going up against any other NBA talent. He is being considered day-to-day, so Doumbouya could be back for Saturday's game against Portland.
