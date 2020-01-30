Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Scoreless in eight minutes
Doumbouya posted zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one steal in eight minutes during Wednesday's 125-115 loss to the Nets.
Doumbouya had been listed as probable due to an ankle injury, and though he drew the start he didn't log many minutes. As such, it seems likely that his ankle was bothering him at least to some extent, and those in daily leagues will want to check on his status prior to Friday's matchup versus the Raptors. According to Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press, coach Dwane Casey said there's a chance Doumbouya may be sent back to the G League, which would be surprising after he's started 14 of the last 15 games and before Wednesday was averaging 27.9 minutes.
