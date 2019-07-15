Doumbouya (hamstring) registered nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in Saturday's summer league game against the Nets.

Doumbouya missed time with a right hamstring strain, but he evidently felt healthy enough to take the court in Saturday's exhibition. He was able to contribute off the bench in this one, though the Pistons were defeated 105-85.