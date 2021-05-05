Doumbouya scored 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt) to go along with eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Hornets.

Doumbouya topped 30 minutes for the second consecutive game, as the Pistons continued to rest many of their regulars. After a quiet first performance, he erupted in Tuesday's contest for a season-high 20 points. Prior to this effort, he had shot only 38.9 percent from the field across his last four games, so this type of efficiency will be difficult to count on moving forward. Even with increased minutes, Doumbouya has also contributed little else besides 5.0 boards per game across his last five contests.