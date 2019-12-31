Doumbouya (illness) played two minutes off the bench Monday in the Pistons' 104-81 loss to the jazz and recorded no statistics.

An illness kept Doumbouya out for Saturday's blowout loss to the Spurs, but the rookie was cleared to play in advance of what was ultimately another non-competitive contest. Doumbouya hasn't been in the rotation at any point this season, as the Pistons are viewing the rookie first-round pick as more of a long-term project.