Doumbouya was transferred to the G League on Friday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Doumbouya will join the Grand Rapids Drive for its Friday game but is a good bet to rejoin the Pistons for Saturday's matchup with the Jazz. The 19-year-old is averaging 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19.9 minutes at the NBA level this season.

