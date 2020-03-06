Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Sent to G League
Doumbouya was transferred to the G League on Friday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Doumbouya will join the Grand Rapids Drive for its Friday game but is a good bet to rejoin the Pistons for Saturday's matchup with the Jazz. The 19-year-old is averaging 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19.9 minutes at the NBA level this season.
