Doumbouya will start Sunday's game against Chicago, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Detroit will return to resting most of its regular starters, so Doumbouya will be back in the lineup after he came off the bench for Saturday's loss to the Sixers. The second-year forward has scored in double figures in three straight games for the first time since January of 2020.
