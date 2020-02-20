Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Starting Thursday
Doumbouya will start Thursday's game against the Bucks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Doumboyua will draw his first start since Feb. 5 while Christian Wood is moved to the bench. Across 17 previous starts, Doumbouya is averaging 9.6 points and 4.2 rebounds in 26.8 minutes.
