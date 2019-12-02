Doumbouya scored eight points (1-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and provided 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block across 36 minutes in Saturday's G-League game against the Legends.

Doumbouya, who was transferred to the Drive ahead of Saturday's game, had an inefficient night, though he managed to grab a career-best 13 boards in the overtime win. While it was a disappointing offensive night from the French rookie, it was good to see him contribute in other areas as he's had issues generating secondary production. Through 11 G-League games, Doumbouya's totaling 16.8 points 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assist in 26.0 minutes.