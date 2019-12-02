Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Struggles with shot in win
Doumbouya scored eight points (1-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and provided 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block across 36 minutes in Saturday's G-League game against the Legends.
Doumbouya, who was transferred to the Drive ahead of Saturday's game, had an inefficient night, though he managed to grab a career-best 13 boards in the overtime win. While it was a disappointing offensive night from the French rookie, it was good to see him contribute in other areas as he's had issues generating secondary production. Through 11 G-League games, Doumbouya's totaling 16.8 points 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assist in 26.0 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...