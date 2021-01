Doumbouya had 13 points (4-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 23 minutes during Monday's 125-115 loss to the Bucks.

Doumbouya struggled while playing over his rookie season average of 19.8 minutes. It did not stop him from taking shots Monday, as the 13 he took equaled that amount through four previous matchups. Doumbouya's performance has now lowered his shot percentage to 33.3 percent over seven games.