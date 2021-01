Doumbouya is averaging just 2.4 points per game across his last five appearances.

Doumboya is firmly entrenched as the Pistons' backup power forward, but that usually means limited minutes since he comes off the bench to replace Blake Griffin. Doumboya has struggled to make an impact when taking the court, as he has scored in double digits just once all season long and is also shooting the ball poorly, making 36.4 percent of his shots and 20 percent of his treys during his last five contests.