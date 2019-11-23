Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: Team-high 23 points in win
Doumbouya accumulated 23 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 27 minutes Friday against Fort Wayne.
Doumbouya topped 20 points for the third consecutive game as he continues his strong introduction to stateside hoops. It was good to see the French forward crash the boards as he's struggled to consistently make an impact on the glass in the early going. Through eight games for the Drive, including six starts, Doumbouya's totaling 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.5 minutes.
