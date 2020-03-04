Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: To be available
Doumbouya (leg) will be available Wednesday against the Thunder.
The rookie was probable coming in, but he's been removed from the final injury report roughly 25 minutes before tip-off. Even amid several injuries and roster moves, Doumbouya hasn't been a fantasy consideration.
