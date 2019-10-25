Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya: To miss another game
Doumbouya (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Philadelphia.
Doumbouya will miss the first two games of the season after suffering a concussion near the end of training camp. His next chance to return will come Monday against the Pacers.
