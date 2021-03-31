Doumbouya (illness) is unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, keith reports.
The 20-year-old sat out Monday's matchup with Toronto due to a migraine and will be sidelined for the second straight game Wednesday. Doumbouya hasn't played significant minutes since the All-Star break when healthy, so his absence shouldn't significantly affect Detroit.
