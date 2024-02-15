Milton produced 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 116-100 loss to the Suns.

Milton continues to find his footing with Detroit after being traded at the trade deadline, leading all Pistons bench players in scoring while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total and ending one rebound shy of a double-double. Milton set a season high in rebounds, surpassing his previous season-high of six rebounds recorded in the first half of Detroit's back-to-back Tuesday. Milton has tallied at least 10 points in six games, his first game in double figures since posting 12 points Dec. 11 with Minnesota.