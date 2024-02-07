The Timberwolves are finalizing a trade to send Milton, Troy Brown and a second-round pick to the Pistons on Wednesday in exchange for Monte Morris, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Milton will join an extremely crowded backcourt in Detroit, where he'll fight for the reserve minutes behind Cade Cunningham with the likes of Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Alec Burks and Marcus Sasser. In other words, Milton will remain a fringe fantasy option in his new location. It's unclear when the trade will be finalized, but Milton will presumably miss Wednesday's game in Sacramento and Thursday's contest in Portland, making Saturday's matchup against the Clippers a likely debut date.