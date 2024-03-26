Fontecchio (toe) will be unavailable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.
Fontecchio has not taken the court since March 17 while dealing with a bruised toe, and he will remain sidelined Wednesday. Detroit's wing rotation has been gashed, with Quentin Grimes (knee) also set to be unavailable. Troy Brown and Tosan Evbuomwan will likely retain 20-30 minutes roles Wednesday.
