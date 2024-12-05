Fontecchio registered four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in 11 minutes during Wednesday's 130-120 loss to the Celtics.

Fontecchio continues to play limited minutes off the bench, having exceeded 20 minutes only twice in the past two weeks. His production has subsequently suffered, averaging just 6.4 points and 1.2 three-pointers in 18.0 minutes per game across the first 22 games. There is a chance he lands a meaningful role if and when the Pistons opt to throw in the towel. Until then, he is likely to remain on the fringes of relevance.