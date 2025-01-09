Fontecchio finished Wednesday's 113-98 victory over the Nets with 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 24 minutes off the bench.
The 17 points were his best scoring effort since Nov. 27, when Fontecchio dropped a season-high 18 on the Grizzlies. The 29-year-old forward has played more than 20 minutes in back-to-back games after returning from a brief absence at the beginning of January to attend to a personal matter, but that increased workload has come while Ausar Thompson (illness) has been sidelined.
More News
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Puts up 10 points in return•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Good to go for Monday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Ruled out for Saturday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Iffy against Minnesota•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Remains out Friday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Ruled out against Orlando•