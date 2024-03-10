Fontecchio closed Saturday's 142-124 loss to the Mavericks with 27 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes.

Fontecchio started the game on the bench but ended up having a starter-like workload after Ausar Thompson (illness) left the game in the first half and never returned. Fontecchio, who has now scored at least 20 points in three of his 12 appearances since joining the Pistons via trade before the deadline, could find himself in a starting role Monday against the Hornets in case Thompson is not 100 percent ready to return.