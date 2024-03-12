Fontecchio posted 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 114-97 victory over the Hornets.

Fontecchio shooting prowess and off-ball contributions have provided invaluable spacing and wing playmaking to Detroit's rotation -- highlighted by Cade Cunningham's driving lanes being improved and his double-team frequency being lessened. Fontecchio can't be relied on for much outside of scoring output on a nightly basis, but his two-way grit is a rising part of his game.