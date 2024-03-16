Fontecchio provided 24 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 108-95 loss to the Heat.

Fontecchio continues to show out since being traded to the Pistons at the trade deadline. He's now started in three-straight games and has scored in double digits in six of his last seven appearances. Fontecchio is averaging 16.0 points on 47.8 percent shooting (including 44.9 percent from three on 6.1 3PA/G), 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals over 31.5 minutes per game in March.