Fontecchio (personal) is off the injury report for Monday's game against Portland.

Fontecchio will return to game action after missing the club's last three outings due to a personal matter. Over his last five appearances, the 29-year-old has averaged 6.4 points and 2.2 rebounds across 16.0 minutes per game. Fontecchio could be in for a slight bump in minutes due to Jaden Ivey (lower leg) being sidelined for an extended period.