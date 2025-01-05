Fontecchio (personal) is off the injury report for Monday's game against Portland.
Fontecchio will return to game action after missing the club's last three outings due to a personal matter. Over his last five appearances, the 29-year-old has averaged 6.4 points and 2.2 rebounds across 16.0 minutes per game. Fontecchio could be in for a slight bump in minutes due to Jaden Ivey (lower leg) being sidelined for an extended period.
More News
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Ruled out for Saturday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Iffy against Minnesota•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Remains out Friday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Ruled out against Orlando•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Ties season high in minutes•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Disappointing season continues•