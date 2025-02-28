Fontecchio (finger) is available for Friday's game against Denver, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Fontecchio has missed the Pistons' last two games due to a dislocated finger, but he has been given the green light to return Friday. He has averaged 5.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists over 15.6 minutes per game in February.
More News
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Probable against Denver•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Ruled out Monday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Uncertain to play Monday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Injures hand Sunday•