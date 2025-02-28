Now Playing

Fontecchio (finger) is available for Friday's game against Denver, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Fontecchio has missed the Pistons' last two games due to a dislocated finger, but he has been given the green light to return Friday. He has averaged 5.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists over 15.6 minutes per game in February.

