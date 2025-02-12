Fontecchio logged eight points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 132-92 win over Chicago.

Fontecchio tallied double-digit rebounds for just the second time this season, taking advantage of a Bulls team that failed to show up. The Pistons took control early and were never troubled, allowing their second and third units to play meaningful minutes. Fontecchio typically plays minutes in the mid-teens, limiting his overall upside.