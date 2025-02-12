Fontecchio logged eight points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 132-92 win over Chicago.
Fontecchio tallied double-digit rebounds for just the second time this season, taking advantage of a Bulls team that failed to show up. The Pistons took control early and were never troubled, allowing their second and third units to play meaningful minutes. Fontecchio typically plays minutes in the mid-teens, limiting his overall upside.
More News
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Provides spark off bench in win•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Efficient off bench•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Drops 17 off bench Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Puts up 10 points in return•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Good to go for Monday•
-
Pistons' Simone Fontecchio: Ruled out for Saturday•