Fontecchio closed with 22 points (7-16 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 118-110 loss to the Heat.

Fontecchio continues to take advantage of the additional playing time in Detroit after being traded by Utah at the Feb. 8 deadline. The rookie forward has now played 10 games with the Pistons and has averaged 15.0 points on 46.7 percent shooting (including 41.5 percent from three), 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals over 28.4 minutes per game in that span.