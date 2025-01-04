Fontecchio (personal) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Hornets.
Fontecchio is in danger of missing his third straight contest Saturday due to personal reasons. If Fontecchio is ruled out yet again, Wendell Moore should continue to receive increased playing time.
