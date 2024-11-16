Fontecchio (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Wizards.
Fontecchio is in danger of missing his third straight contest Sunday due to a sprained left big toe. If Fontecchio is unable to suit up against Washington, Ron Holland, Malik Beasley and Wendell Moore are candidates to receive increased playing time.
