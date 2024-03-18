Fontecchio is questionable for Monday's game against Boston with a left toe contusion.
This sounds like a day-to-day issue for Fontecchio, but the Pistons could err on the side of caution for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Fontecchio played 35 minutes Sunday night, producing 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks. If he's unable to suit up, the Pistons would likely need to use a committee approach to soak up his minutes with so many injuries on the roster.
