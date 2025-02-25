Now Playing

Fontecchio (finger) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Fontecchio dislocated his right finger in Sunday's win over Atlanta, and he's in danger of missing his second game in a row with the injury. If the sharpshooter remains sidelined against Boston, some additional minutes would be freed up for Isaiah Stewart and Ron Holland in the second unit.

