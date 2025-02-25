Fontecchio (finger) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Fontecchio dislocated his right finger in Sunday's win over Atlanta, and he's in danger of missing his second game in a row with the injury. If the sharpshooter remains sidelined against Boston, some additional minutes would be freed up for Isaiah Stewart and Ron Holland in the second unit.
